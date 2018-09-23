NFL

Bears Vs. Cardinals Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 3 Game Online

by on Sun, Sep 23, 2018 at 3:25PM

It might be make or break time for the Arizona Cardinals.

The 0-2 Cards will host the 1-1 Chicago Bears on Sunday in a game that has huge ramifications for both teams. Arizona, which has scored just six points through two weeks, might be all done if it loses Sunday afternoon.

The Bears, led by an emerging, playmaking defense, need to win to keep pace in the high competitive NFC North.

Here’s how and when to watch Bears vs. Cardinals:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 23 at 4:25 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live StreamYahoo! Sports | FuboTV

