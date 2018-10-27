Baseball World Lauds Nathan Eovaldi After Incredible Game 3 Performance

There’s no denying it: What Nathan Eovaldi did Friday night/Saturday morning was one of the greatest pitching performances in Major League Baseball playoff history.
The Boston Red Sox right-hander, on one day of rest, through 97 pitches over six relief innings in his team’s 3-2, extra-innings loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the World Series. Eovaldi gave up the game-winning home run in the 18th inning, but his historic effort still elicited tears from his Red Sox teammates.
After the game, people from all corners of the baseball world praised Eovaldi for the remarkable performance.
Unfortunately for Eovaldi and the Red Sox, his astonishing effort was all for not. Boston had a chance to take a commanding 3-0 series lead in the Fall Classic, but now lead just 2-1 and perhaps have surrendered momentum to Los Angeles.
The Red Sox and Dodgers will meet Saturday night in Game 4. First pitch at Dodger Stadium is scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET.
