Best NHL Fight Of Season? Watch Jamie Benn, Miles Wood Throw Down In Heavyweight Bout

We have an early candidate for the best fight of the 2018-19 NHL season.

Dallas Stars center and captain Jamie Benn squared off with New Jersey Devils forward Miles Wood in a heavyweight bout Wednesday night.

Both players traded some powerful punches before Benn eventually took down Wood. Check out the fight in the video below:

Benn is a physical player and plays with a ton of emotion, but he shouldn’t be dropping the gloves too often. He’s one of the league’s best players and arguably the most valuable player to the Stars. Dallas would have a tough time making the playoffs if he suffered an injury and missed a large amount of games.

Benn might have won this fight, but Wood and the Devils ended up getting the last laugh on the night, as New Jersey earned a convincing 3-0 win to keep its unbeaten record (4-0-0) intact.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images