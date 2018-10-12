College Football Odds: Boston College Double-Digit Betting Favorite In Week 7

The Boston College Eagles will be looking to stay perfect on home turf this season when they welcome the Louisville Cardinals to town on Saturday as heavy 13-point favorites on the Week 7 college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.
Boston College has gone undefeated in three home dates this season, but are coming off a dismal performance in last week’s 28-23 loss to North Carolina State that dropped the team to 1-1 in conference play and 4-2 on the season going into Saturday afternoon’s Cardinals vs. Eagles betting matchup at Alumni Stadium.
The Eagles came out flat in last weekend’s loss as a 6.5-point underdog, falling behind 28-3 in the third quarter before mounting a comeback that proved to be too little and too late against the undefeated Wolfpack. However, Boston College has won decisively in three home contests, following up lopsided victories over Massachusetts and Holy Cross with a 45-35 win over Temple as 13-point chalk two weeks ago.
The Cardinals arrive in town searching for answers after getting pummeled last weekend in a 66-31 loss to Georgia Tech as 5.5-point underdogs. Louisville has now posted straight-up losses in each of its past three games, all against conference opponents, and owns an ugly 2-14 SU record over its past 16 as a double-digit road underdog.
However, the Cardinals are 9-1 against the spread in their past 10 games when pegged as a road underdog by 10 or more points, according to the OddsShark College Football Database. Louisville has also enjoyed regular success in past dates with the Eagles, winning four straight before falling 45-42 as 19-point home chalk in their last meeting with Boston College in October 2017.
Elsewhere around the ACC on the Week 7 odds, the Yellow Jackets try to build on last weekend’s rout of the Cardinals when they take on Duke as 2.5-point home favorites. The Pittsburgh Panthers face their third nationally ranked opponent of the season as they visit No. 5 Notre Dame as massive 21-point underdogs, while No. 15 Miami visits Virginia as 6.5-point chalk, and the Virginia Tech Hokies visit North Carolina favored by 5.5 points.
Georgia Tech has exploded for 129 total points in two straight victories, extending the OVER’s current run in totals betting to 4-1. They face a Blue Devils squad that is unbeaten in three road outings, and recorded a decisive 43-20 win over the Yellow Jackets as 7-point home underdogs last November.
The Fighting Irish have limited opponents to 17 or fewer points on eight occasions during a 9-0 SU run on home turf. Conversely, the Panthers have averaged just 18.9 points per game while posting just one SU win in seven road contests.
Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports
