David Price Trolls Alex Bregman’s Instagram Stunt In ALCS Game 5 Win

Alex Bregman should have learned from the New York Yankees: giving the Boston Red Sox any kind of bulletin board material will come back to haunt you.

Leading up to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, Bregman took to Instagram for a little trolling directed at Boston Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi. The Astros third baseman shared a video of Eovaldi, then with the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up three consecutive home runs to Houston in a late-June contest, coupled with the caption “lil pregame video work.”

Bregman eventually deleted the post, but the damage had been done. Eovaldi was sharp against the Astros to earn a Game 3 victory, and the right-hander was back it in Thursday’s Game 5 win as a reliever, mowing down Bregman with a 102-mph fastball en route to a scoreless eighth inning.

102 mph on the black. 😳😱 pic.twitter.com/OoYYPuy5jJ — MLB (@MLB) October 19, 2018

Boston’s Game 5 starter David Price hadn’t forgotten about Bregman’s Instagram stunt, as he appeared to bark “Post that!” to the Astros star after Eovaldi sat him down.

You can watch the scene unfold here.

Eovaldi, Price and the Red Sox ultimately got the last laugh, as Boston will be moving on to the World Series while Bregman and the Astros will be watching the Fall Classic from the couch.

Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports