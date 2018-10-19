Red Sox Savagely Roast Alex Bregman After Eliminating Astros In Game 5

Alex Bregman might want to deactivate his Instagram account.

The Houston Astros star third baseman trolled the Boston Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi with an Instagram video prior to Game 3 of the teams’ American League Championship Series matchup. Bregman posted highlights of the Astros hitting back-to-back-to-back home runs off the Red Sox’s Game 3 starter — who was then a member of the Tampa Bay Rays — with the caption “lil pregame video work.”

The series was tied at one game apiece when Bregman posted and then deleted the troll job. Houston didn’t win another game, as the Red Sox won three straight in Houston to with the AL pennant.

Boston punched its ticket to the World Series on Thursday at Minute Maid Park, and the team roasted Bregman on Twitter with a video of Eovaldi celebrating the victory.

Take a look:

lil post series video work pic.twitter.com/mbwVWHuh8i — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 19, 2018

Savage.

Bregman was a relative non-factor in the series, while Eovaldi tossed six strong innings to earn the win in Game 3, and pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief in Game 5.

Just like Aaron Judge learned the hard way, you will regret trolling the Red Sox.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images