Fantasy Football Rankings: Top Five Defenses To Start In Week 5 Of Season

At this point in the season, we have a pretty good idea of which fantasy football defenses are worth your time, and which aren’t.
Sure, any defense is capable of posting the occasional clunker, but for the most part, the top units have proven themselves. Still, few — if any – -defenses are matchup-proof, and there are always bye weeks to consider.
Take the Jacksonville Jaguars, for example. You’d be foolish to bench them most weeks, but it might be wise to look elsewhere in Week 5, considering the Jags will be on the road facing Patrick Mahomes and the high-flying Kansas City Chiefs. And then there’s the Chicago Bears, who have fantasy’s top defense this season, but are on a bye.
With all that said, let’s look at the five defenses you should start in Week 5:
Los Angeles Rams (at Seattle Seahawks)
Forget the fact that the Seahawks are at home and the Rams have a banged-up secondary. Seattle’s offensive line gives up sacks like they’re going out of style, which should lead to a big day for the Rams D.
Carolina Panthers (vs. New York Giants)
The Panthers might not be worthy of starting on a weekly basis, but they can be awfully useful with the right matchup. Such a matchup presents itself Sunday with Eli Manning and the Giants’ inept offense in town. If you need a streamer, Carolina is a great choice.
Denver Broncos (at New York Jets)
Yes, the Broncos defense is way worse than it used to be. But they’re still facing a rookie quarterback who’s thrown five interceptions this season and, at times, has looked skittish in the pocket. This is one of the few weeks where playing the Broncos should pay off.
New England Patriots (vs. Indianapolis Colts)
This is about the time New England’s defense typically turns things up a notch. Add in the fact that the Colts will be without T.Y. Hilton and Marlon Mack, and we don’t see Andrew Luck and Co moving the ball with much success.
Arizona Cardinals (at San Francisco 49ers)
C.J. Beathard is starting at quarterback for the Niners. Play the Cardinals.
Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images
