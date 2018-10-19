Fantasy Football Week 7 Starts, Sits: Advice For Toughest Lineup Decisions

It’s tough to believe we’re almost at the halfway mark of the 2018 NFL season.
You probably have a good grasp on your roster at this stage in the game, but there are always those one or two tough lineup decisions that leave you going back and forth. But fear not, we can help rid you of your fantasy football predicaments.
Here are NESN.com’s starts and sits for Week 7:
STARTS
Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions
Stafford has been fairly off-and-on this season, but the Lions’ Week 7 opponent bodes well for a strong performance out of the veteran signal-caller. The Dolphins have allowed the eighth-most passing yards this season, and Detroit’s slew of weapons including Golden Tate, Marvin Jones Jr., Kenny Golladay and Kerryon Johnson should give Miami problems all game. Not to mention, Stafford has thrown at least two touchdowns in four of his first five games this season.
Tevin Coleman, RB, Atlanta Falcons
It will be Coleman’s time to shine after the Falcons opted to place fellow back Devonta Freeman on injured reserve. Coleman will have a favorable matchup Monday night against a New York Giants defense that’s allowed the seventh-most rushing yards this season. The 25-year-old has made a name for himself as a capable dual-threat as well, so look for quarterback Matt Ryan to look Coleman’s way in Week 7.
Devin Funchess, WR, Carolina Panthers
Funchess quietly is putting together a strong season, corraling 23 catches through five games. The fourth-year wideout sees a fair amount of targets from QB Cam Newton on a week-to-week basis, and that shouldn’t change Sunday against a Philadelphia Eagles defense that’s struggled against the pass of late. After Carolina dropped a tough one to the Washington Redskins last week, look for Newton and. Co to bounce back.
Trey Burton, TE, Chicago Bears
The Patriots’ defense has vastly improved from the early weeks of the season, but tight ends continue to have success against New England. The Pats are tied for the most touchdowns allowed to tight ends this season, and all signs point to Burton continuing this success Sunday afternoon. Burton has found the end zone in three of the Bears’ five games on the campaign.
SITS
Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans
Watson had been starting to get back on track after a slow start to the season, but the second-year QB likely will revert back to his struggles in Week 7. The Jacksonville Jaguars, of course, feature one of the most vaunted defenses in the league, and they could be playing with added motivation Sunday after getting shellacked by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6.
Sony Michel, RB, New England Patriots
Michel has rushed for 316 combined yards over the past three weeks, but the Bears defense likely will bring the rookie back down to earth. Chicago has allowed the second-fewest rushing yards thus far, and the team’s front seven surely will make things incredibly difficult for Michel, who has struggled to break tackles for a bulk of the season.
Nelson Agholor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Agholor has been a favorite target among Eagles quarterbacks this season, but his Week 7 matchup isn’t conducive for a big fantasy performance. The Panthers have allowed the seventh-fewest passing yards to date and their stingy defense, in general, could make for a rough afternoon for Carson Wentz.
George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
Kittle has been one of the biggest fantasy football surprises this season, but he could be in store for a quiet game in Week 7. The Los Angeles Rams have yet to allow a touchdown to a tight end this season, and while backup QB C.J. Beathard has impressed in place of Jimmy Garoppolo, the Niners likely will struggle to do pretty much anything against arguably the best team in football.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports
