Fantasy Football Week 8 Waiver Wire: Best Pickups At Each Position

We’re starting to hit fantasy crunch time, which means it’s just about time to get a little nuts.
Now is the time to take chances if you currently are out of contention in your league. Underperformance or injury may be marring your season, so a shot in the dark could be what you need in order to turn things around. If there’s someone on the waiver wire entering Week 8, it’s probably for good reason: they have turned in good performances, but not regularly.
Because of that, if you’re hitting the wire, be prepared to take a leap of faith.
With that in mind, who should you consider adding in Week 8? Here are some of the best options at each position owned in 65 percent or fewer of Yahoo! fantasy football leagues.
Quarterback: Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears (52 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)
Something pretty important about Trubisky was reaffirmed in the Bears’ Week 7 loss to the New England Patriots: even if his arm isn’t getting it done, he absolutely can kill you with his legs.
He completed 26 of his 50 attempts in the air for two touchdowns and two interceptions over 33 yards. He also carried the ball six times for 81 yards with a touchdown.
In Yahoo! leagues, his last three performances have resulted in 43.46, 28.34 and 33.42 point totals. He’s showing that he can be consistent, and with the weapons at his disposal, he’s one of the few waiver wire guys at any position that looks like he can be a long-term, reliable solution.
Other quarterbacks to target: Baker Mayfield (CLE), Marcus Mariota (TEN)
Running Back: LeGarrette Blount, Detroit Lions (13 percent owned)
Considering Kerryon Johnson mostly has been going buckwild on the ground, Blount may seem like a curious selection. But no matter what Johnson does, once the Lions get near the goal line, Matt Patricia is going to go to Blount.
The power back had two touchdowns on 12 carries and 22 yards in Week 5, and responded after the bye with a touchdown on 10 carries for 50 yards in Week 7.
He’s not going to get you any high volume numbers, but he’s good for some fairly-regular touchdowns, which is worth something at this point.
Other running backs to target: Marlon Mack (IND), Raheem Mostert (SF), Spencer Ware (KC)
Wide Receiver: Tyrell Williams, Los Angeles Chargers (15 percent owned)
Williams has cemented himself as a compelling threat over the last two weeks.
In Week 6, Williams grabbed three of his four targets for 118 yards and two touchdowns. He responded in Week 7 with a nearly identical performance, reeling in all four of his targets for 118 yards and one touchdown. Those numbers alone prove that he’s worth a look.
He provides a routine deep threat, and given he’s catching passes from Phillip Rivers, who hardly is afraid to air it out, Williams presents an intriguing option.
Other wide receivers to target: Kelvin Benjamin (BUF), Danny Amendola (MIA), Mike Williams (LAC)
Tight End: Benjamin Watson, New Orleans Saints (40 percent owned)
It’s pretty much been a season-long drought at tight end, save for a few exceptions.
Watson won’t exactly light the world on fire, but he caught all six of his targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in Week 7. He usually is good for at least three of four targets per game, and considering he has a solid quarterback in Drew Brees, Watson is a fine enough option if you’re resorting to the waiver wire for your tight end needs.
Other tight ends to target: Dallas Goedert (PHI), C.J. Uzomah (CIN)
Thumbnail photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP