Julian Edelman ‘Hates’ Dodgers, Hopes Red Sox ‘Pound’ Them In World Series

Julian Edelman wants the Los Angeles Dodgers to make the World Series, but not for the reason you might expect.

The New England Patriots receiver, who grew up just outside of San Francisco, loathes the Dodgers. Los Angeles, of course, can make it to the Fall Classic with a win Saturday night over the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series.

And if that happens, Edelman hopes the Boston Red Sox lay down a good old-fashioned butt whoopin’.

“I hate the Dodgers,” Edelman said Friday at Gillette Stadium, ahead of the Patriots’ Week 7 clash with the Chicago Bears. “I hate the Dodgers. I’m a San Francisco guy, it’s like Boston-New York diet over there.

“I hope they do make it and that the Sox pound them.”

(You can click here to watch video of Edelman’s comments, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss.)

Edelman just might get his wish. Still, we doubt he’ll be upset if the Brewers come through Saturday night and deny L.A. a second consecutive appearance in the World Series.

Whoever prevails at Miller Park will square off with the Red Sox in Game 1 on Tuesday night.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images