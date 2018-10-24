Mookie Betts Has Simple Explanation For Red Sox Getting To Starting Pitchers

Clayton Kershaw was the latest starting pitcher to fall victim to the Boston Red Sox’s offense.

Boston hammered the Los Angeles Dodgers ace for five earned runs on seven hits before chasing him from Game 1 of the World Series after just four-plus innings.

The Red Sox also were able to get to New York Yankees ace Luis Severino in the American League Division Series before doing the same to Houston Astros fireballer Justin Verlander in the AL Championship Series.

No starting pitcher seems to be too much of a challenge for Boston’s starting nine, as we saw 108 times throughout the regular season and eight more times in the postseason. So, what’s the Red Sox’s secret?

“We don’t fear anybody,” right fielder Mookie Betts said, via The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey. “They put their pants on the same way we do and it’s one of those things we have to go out and execute and like I said it doesn’t matter who’s pitching.”

Betts and the Red Sox look to continue getting to starting pitchers as they get set for Game 2 of the World Series when the Dodgers send Hyun-Jin Ryu to the mound.

