NESN’s Tom Caron Breaks Down Red Sox World Series Storylines For MLB Network

The Boston Red Sox are headed to their fourth World Series since 2004, clinching the American League title Thursday night after dispatching of the Houston Astros in five games in the AL Championship Series.

And now the World Series storylines begin to take shape.

Longtime NESN anchor Tom Caron went on MLB Network’s “The Rundown” on Friday to discuss Andrew Benintendi’s game-saving catch in Game 4 of the ALCS, what the Red Sox will do with J.D. Martinez when the World Series shifts to a National Leauge park and Boston’s recent success with rookie managers.

The Red Sox will face either the Los Angeles Dodgers or Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday at Fenway Park.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports