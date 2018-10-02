Patriots Looked Like Different Team In Week 4 Thrashing Of Dolphins

Following back-to-back losses to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions, some were quick to claim the New England Patriots were finished.

But the Pats looked like a completely different team Sunday, gifting the Miami Dolphins their first loss of the season by a score of 38-7.

The New England offense blew the doors off the game from the very beginning. The defense also did their part, taking a shutout deep into the contest.

NESN’s Marc James and former Pats Jermaine Wiggins and Matt Chatham discussed what New England did differently this week to right the ship. To hear what they had to say, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.