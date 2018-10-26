Red Sox Get To Unleash Secret Offensive Weapon — Rick Porcello — In Game 3

The Boston Red Sox are two games away from winning the World Series, thanks in large part to a bevy of two-out hits during the MLB playoffs.

But Game 3 starting pitcher Rick Porcello has been doing that all season.

Well, he did it once at least.

With the World Series shifting to Los Angeles, Porcello will once again get his chance to not only contribute on the mound but also offensively when he’s called on to hit in the National League park against the Dodgers. If this past season is any indication, the Dodgers won’t be able to take the right-handed hurler lightly.

Porcello chipped in with three hits this season — two doubles — in just seven at-bats while driving in three runs.

Back in August, Porcello talked about his “approach” to hitting.’

“I don’t really worry about the getting hurt aspect of it,” he told reporters, as seen on NESN. “It’s a lot of fun. It’s different for us. If you are fortunate enough to get on the base, it’s fun being out there. You feel like you’re playing — I don’t want to say you’re not playing real baseball in the American League — but you’re in it and you can help your team win in other ways besides pitching. That’s different than what we’re used to, and I enjoy it. I definitely embrace the opportunity to be able to hit and do some different things.”

He more than took advantage of the opportunity on July 2 when he came to the plate with two outs and the bases loaded against Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer. After falling behind 0-2, Porcello shocked everyone by socking a bases-clearing double to left.

Asked Thursday whether he was in an offensive groove, Porcello downplayed his achievements.

“I wouldn’t necessarily call it an offensive groove. I said the entire year those were some pretty lucky hits,” he told reporters in Los Angeles. “But, I don’t know, hopefully, we’ve got one more in there.”

What’s more likely is Porcello is called on to play some small ball at the dish.

“But honestly, I hope that I get three or four at-bats and I’m playing down sac bunts because that means we have a lot of guys on the bases and I’m in the game for a while.”

If things play out that way, the Red Sox will likely be more than happy — and quite possibly one game away from another world title.

