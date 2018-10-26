L.A. Newscasters Try Boston Accents Amid World Series With Cringeworthy Results

Nope. Try again. Or better yet, don’t bother.

That’s our verdict on Los Angeles newscasters’ attempts at mimicking the Boston accent during the 2018 World Series between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. “Jimmy Kimmel Live” aired a compilation of of newscasters’ efforts Thursday night, and the results were downright cringe-worthy.

Hey, newscasters, 1958 called and wants its jokes back.

The Red Sox lead the Dodgers 2-0 in the World Series after claiming the first two games this week at Fenway Park. The Series now shifts to Los Angeles, where the Dodgers will host the Red Sox Friday night in Game 3, Saturday night in Game 4 and Sunday night in Game 5, if necessary.

Hopefully the Red Sox close out the Dodgers soon, so we won’t have to subject ourselves again to mock Boston accents like these anytime soon.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images