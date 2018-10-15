Red Sox Live Stream: Watch ALCS Game 3 Press Conferences Online

The 2018 American League Championship Series between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros has shifted to Minute Maid Park, where the next three games of the series will be played.

Game 3 is Tuesday night, where the Red Sox are hoping to take a 2-1 series lead after a win in Game 2 on Sunday night at Fenway Park.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora, infielder Brock Holt, outfielder Andrew Benintendi and Game 3 starter Nathan Eovaldi all are slated to speak to the media Monday. Eovaldi is scheduled to talk first around 5:15 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images