Skip Bayless Still Thinks Patriots-Colts Is About Deflategate Revenge

Some people just cant let things go.

For some it’s chocolate, for others it’s fried food or maybe alcohol. But for FOX Sports’ Skip Bayless, it’s Deflategate (and slandering LeBron James).

The outspoken “Undisputed” commentator takes any chance he can to unleash about the NFL’s most laughable controversy, and he was back at it again Wednesday.

With the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts set to meet on “Thursday Night Football,” Bayless went on a riff about how Tom Brady will tear the Colts apart at Gillette Stadium because he’s still upset about Indy sounding the alarm on the under-inflated balls that he may or may not have known about in the 2014 AFC Championship Game.

"You're going to see the reemergence of Psycho Tom tomorrow night. You'll see him in that crazed state wanting ultimate payback from the organization, Indianapolis Colts, who tried to blow the whistle on him just before halftime of that AFC Championship Game." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/CzPpxhzCg6 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 3, 2018

This take held up when Brady and the Patriots marched into Indianapolis in 2015, the season after Deflategate, and beat the Colts 34-27. But almost four years after New England thrashed the Colts en route to Super Bowl XLIX, only two key members of that Colts operation remain — Andrew Luck and owner Jim Irsay.

Gone is head coach Chuck Pagano. Ousted was general manager Ryan Grigson. The whistle-blowing operation that used to reside at Lucas Oil Stadium no longer sports the horseshoe, leaving little reason to believe Brady still is fueled by the four-game suspension he suffered at the hands of the 2014 Colts.

There’s no doubt Brady wants to drop the hammer on the Colts on Thursday, but the motivation undoubtedly is getting the Patriots to 3-2 and not a need to defend his once-tarnished honor.

If anything, Thursday might serve as a chance for the Colts to enact revenge on Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for spurning them this past offseason at the 11th hour. But with the Patriots getting back on track in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins, Luck and the Colts might be walking into a weeknight beatdown at Patriot Place.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images