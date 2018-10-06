Tom Brady Sets Sights On Impending Milestone With Instagram Photo

Don’t look now, but Tom Brady is closing in on yet another career milesetone.

The Patriots quarterback added to his résumé Thursday night in New England’s win over the Indianapolis Colts, throwing his 500th career touchdown pass to Josh Gordon, who became the 71st different recipient of a Brady TD toss, a new record.

Brady didn’t just get it done through the air in Week 5, though. The 41-year-old also dove over the pile for a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, which gave the Patriots a two-score lead. It wasn’t a highlight-reel scamper, but it inched the Patriots QB closer to 1,000 career rushing yards, which Brady made note of with an Instagram post Friday night.

“One yard closer…19 to go! The quest continues #TB1K 🐯,” Brady’s caption read, coupled with a photo of his TD lunge.

Brady isn’t exactly fleet of foot, so it’s anyone’s guess as to how much longer it will take the veteran signal-caller to eclipse the 1,000-yard threshold on the ground.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports