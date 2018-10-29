Watch Red Sox’s Chris Sale Strikeout Manny Machado To Clinch World Series Title

The Boston Red Sox were the best team all season long, and they cemented their place in history Sunday night at Dodger Stadium.

Boston steamrolled the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2018 World Series, and clinched their fourth championship in 15 seasons with their ace on the hill.

With the Red Sox leading 5-1 in the ninth inning of Game 5, Alex Cora gave the ball to Chris Sale to close out the Fall Classic, and he did so in dominant fashion.

After getting Justin Turner to ground out and striking out Kike Hernandez, only Manny Machado stood between the Red Sox and a title.

The Dodgers shortstop was no match for Sale or the moment, as Boston’s left-hander got ahead in the count 1-2 and then got Machado to wave and miss at a filthy slider that made him fall to his knees and started the party for the Red Sox.

THE BOSTON RED SOX ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS!!! Chris Sale strikes out Manny Machado to close out the World Series! pic.twitter.com/u62k4SVQPv — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 29, 2018

The Red Sox dominant season ended the only way it could — with a title.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images