Why Mark Teixeira Believes Red Sox Are ‘Destined’ To Win World Series

Mark Teixeira has seen enough of Major League Baseball’s postseason to know which team is coming out on top.

It’s the Boston Red Sox.

Boston clinched the American League title Thursday night when it finished off a dominant performance against the defending World Series champion Houston Astros in the AL Championship Series. After dropping Game 1 of the series, the Red Sox rolled over the Astros, winning four straight to eliminate the team many had pegged as the eventual champions.

The Red Sox will await the winner of the National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers, but Teixeira doesn’t think it matters who the Red Sox play.

The former New York Yankees first baseman went on Thursday night’s edition of “SportsCenter” and discussed why he believes the Sox are “destined” to win the Fall Classic.

“That’s what great teams do,” Teixeira said of Boston’s win over the Astros. “They find a way to win. They have guys that aren’t expected to be heroes, they have guys like that step up big. This entire series with two strikes, the Red Sox were getting big hits. I mean, when you can grind an at-bat, get a starting pitcher from Houston to get deep into counts and get two-strike hits, it is completely demoralizing for an Astros pitching staff that had been the best pitching staff in all of baseball for the entire regular season. They come in here and the Red Sox had their way with them.

“To me, it seems like the Red Sox are destined to win the World Series,” Teixeira continued. “They were the best team in the regular season, they blew through two really good teams in the Yankees and the (Astros). I don’t think either of the teams in the National League can beat them.”

The Red Sox have been baseball’s best team throughout the campaign, winning 108 regular-season games, and they are four wins away from possibly cementing themselves as one of the best teams in MLB history.

