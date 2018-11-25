Bruce Cassidy Has High Praise For Bruins Following Win Over Canadiens

Saturday night’s Original Six matchup between the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens was electric from the moment the puck dropped.

The B’s were able to put two past Canadiens goalkeeper Carey Price early in the first period, but the Canadiens would go on to knot the score up in the third. John Moore would score the go-ahead goal in the third period for Boston to put the game away.

Following Boston’s eventful 3-2 victory over Montreal, head coach Bruce Cassidy said there’s “Never a dull moment for the Boston Bruins lately.” Cassidy had some high praise for his squad.

