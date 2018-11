Tuukka Rask made some pretty massive saves Saturday night.

The Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens duked it out in Montreal on Saturday night with the B’s coming out on top 3-2. Rask was a vacuum in net with 31 saves, and set the tone early with multiple stops with players in front of him in the first period.

To watch the TD Bank Save of the Game, check out the video clip above.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images