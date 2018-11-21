Celtics Vs. Knicks Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Boston Celtics have struggled of late, but the C’s will look to get back in the win column Wednesday night as the New York Knicks visit the TD Garden.

It has been a tough month for the Celtics as they have dropped five of their last seven, falling to 9-8 with their most recent loss. However, maybe a meeting with a lousy 4-14 Knicks team is just what Boston needs to get its gears going. New York enters Wednesday’s contest on a season-worst six-game losing streak.

Boston and New York last faced off on Oct. 20, with the C’s coming out on top 103-101.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics-Knicks:

When: Wednesday, Nov. 21, at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images