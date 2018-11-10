Charlie McAvoy Injury: Don Sweeney Gives Positive Update On Bruins Blueliner

At long last, we have some good news on Charlie McAvoy.

The Boston Bruins defenseman hasn’t played since Oct. 18 and hasn’t skated in two weeks because of concussion symptoms. But McAvoy skated both Friday and Saturday morning, a sign the 20-year-old is trending in the right direction.

“Charlie’s timeline is such that he had some similar issues in and around training camp, but definitively had a conversation coming out of the Edmonton game that he had concussion symptoms,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said Saturday, via NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty. “At that point, we sent Charlie home and he’s been in the concussion protocol since then.

“He’s been progressing, but until we have definitive answers on things we’re going to allow our medical staff to form the correct diagnosis. We’re at the stage where there’s no timeline, but obviously, he’s back on the ice and making progress. We’ll continue to see where that goes.”

The Bruins, who have gotten woeful performances from their defense of late, obviously would benefit from bringing McAvoy back into the fold. But given the nature of the injury, Boston would be wise to be extra cautious with its second-year blueliner.

McAvoy has one goal and five assists in seven games this season.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images