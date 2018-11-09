Dodgers Offered Nationals This Star In Pursuit Of Bryce Harper Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers were willing to go great lengths to acquire Bryce Harper a few months ago.

The Dodgers included Yasiel Puig in trade offers they made to the Washington Nationals in July and August for their superstar outfielder, The Los Angeles Times’ Jorge Castillo reported Wednesday, citing a person with knowledge of the situation. The Los Angeles Time later confirmed the Dodgers did make the offer. Nevertheless, the Nationals balked, and Harper spent the rest of the season with Washington, while Puig remained in Los Angeles, helping the Dodgers reach the 2018 World Series.

Harper, 26, now is a free agent and is expected to command a contract, which likely will rank at or near the top of the richest in baseball history. He reportedly rejected a 10-year, $300 million contact the Nationals offered him at the end of the regular season, presumably believing his agent, Scott Boras, will secure him a more lucrative one that includes opt-out years.

Puig has helped the Dodgers reach the playoffs in each of his first six seasons with the team (between 2013 and 2018). We don’t yet know how he reacts to reports of the Dodgers using him as trade bait, but it’s safe to say the news won’t thrill him.

