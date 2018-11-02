Fantasy Football Week 9 Starts, Sits: Advice For Toughest Lineup Decisions

With the football season reaching the halfway point, it’s time for fantasy football owners, well some of you, to turn your attention toward the playoffs.
If your playoff hopes still are alive, your lineup decisions can make or break your season each and every week. So don’t start a big-name player who has underperformed just because you drafted him in the early rounds, place him on the bench instead and stream one of this week’s best options.
Here are NESN.com’s starts and sits for Week 9:
STARTS
Joe Flacco, QB, Baltimore Ravens
Is he elite? No. But luckily for fantasy owners, neither is the Pittsburgh Steelers’ secondary. The Steelers are allowing the fifth most points to opposing quarterbacks and gave up 363 yards and two touchdowns to Flacco in Week 4.
Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos
Lindsay racked up 95 yards and a touchdown in Week 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs and he’ll likely get the bulk of the carries for Denver in Week 9 against the Houston Texans. Houston has struggled to contain running backs in the passing game this year so Lindsay is especially enticing in PPR leagues.
Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Head coach Sean McVay said Kupp is “on track” to return from his knee injury and play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. New Orleans is allowing the most fantasy points to wide receivers through eight weeks, and Kupp had become a favored target of Jared Goff before his injury. Expect Kupp to rack up the numbers against the Saints.
David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns
With Hue Jackson and Todd Haley out, the Browns will look to new offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens to breathe some life into an offense that has lacked imagination in recent weeks. Njoku faces a favorable matchup against the Chiefs in Week 9, as KC is allowing the fifth most fantasy points to tight ends this season.
SITS
Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears
The second-year quarterback continues to struggle with his accuracy and faces a Buffalo Bills defense that is allowing the third-fewest points to opposing signal-callers this season. Grab some pine.
Dion Lewis, RB, Tennessee Titans
You probably shouldn’t start anyone on Tennessee’s offense until the Titans prove they can score touchdowns on a consistent basis.
Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions
Golladay has been slowed in recent weeks, totaling just three catches for 49 yards over the Lions’ past two games. While he likely will see more targets with the exit of Golden Tate, he has an unfavorable matchup against a talented Minnesota Vikings secondary.
Jordan Reed, TE, Washington Redskins
The normally reliable tight end has had a subpar year. Through seven games, Reed has tallied 306 yards and only one score. It’s almost time to give up on Reed in 2018.
Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP