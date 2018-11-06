Hilarious Cold Takes Emerge On One-Year Anniversary Of Alex Cora’s Hiring

It’s not usual for healthy skepticism to emerge whenever pretty much anything happens in sports.

Such was the case Nov. 6, 2017, when the Boston Red Sox hired Alex Cora as its manager. Cora had no experience as a big league skipper and had just finished his first season as the Houston Astros’ bench coach. As a result, many pundits used their platform to question the decision. Of course, that now seems silly given he pushed all the right buttons en route to a World Series title in 2018.

In celebration of the one-year anniversary of the hiring, the Twitter account @TodayInSports3 found two examples of doubters getting proved wrong.

(You can see the tweet here)

To be fair, the two examples used certainly aren’t total anomalies. Still, takes that were proven way off always are good for a chuckle or two.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images