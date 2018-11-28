J.D. Martinez, Mookie Betts Win Players Choice Awards; Red Sox Trophies Pile Up

The Boston Red Sox’s winning run continues in the afterlife of the 2018 Major League Baseball season.
When the Players Choice Awards were announced Tuesday by the Major League Baseball’s Players Association, Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez won the 2018 American League Outstanding Player Award and the 2018 Player of the Year, respectively. Betts and Martinez won the awards by vote of their fellow MLB players in recognition of their outstanding performances during the regular season.
Betts adds the Outstanding Player Award to his impressive offseason trophy haul, which already included the Silver Slugger, Gold Glove and A.L. MVP Awards he claimed earlier this month.
Martinez earlier this month won 2018 A.L. Silver Slugger Awards as an outfielder and designated hitter, an unprecedented feat, and the 2018 A.L. Hank Aaron Award, which crowned him the best hitter in either league. He now must find space in his trophy room at add the MLBPA’s 2018 Player of the Year Award.
Betts’ and Martinez’s Players Choice Awards prove players admired their contributions to the Red Sox’s success, which culminated in Boston’s 2018 World Series triumph, as much as the fans, media and other observers did.
Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images
