Things just keep getting better for Mookie Betts.

Over the last month, the Boston Red Sox star has won the World Series, American League MVP, a Gold Glove, Silver Slugger and had his first child. And Monday night, Betts’ unbelievable month continued as he met Hornets owner Michael Jordan when the Boston Celtics faced off against Charlotte.

It’s going to be pretty tough for the 26-year-old to top this recent stretch.

Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports