Mookie Betts’ Newborn Daughter Mimics Red Sox Star In Adorable Photo

Mookie Betts’ daughter only is a day old, but she’s already picking some things up from her father.

Betts and his longtime girlfriend, Brianna, welcomed their first child to the world Tuesday, just nine days after the Boston Red Sox finished off the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2018 World Series.

The 2018 American League MVP finalist delivered the news to the public via Instagram, and if that post didn’t pull at your heartstrings enough, he was back at it again Wednesday with another great photo. Betts captured his daughter making a snarl, which looked eerily similar to the facial expression he makes in the batter’s box and during his on-field celebration.

You can see the post here, which has a caption that reads, “Just like her daddy🤷🏽‍♂️❤️”

Winning a World Series surely was a dream come true for Betts, but there’s no doubt family moments like this top everything he’s accomplished on the baseball diamond.

