NFL Week 11 Odds: Early Spreads, Betting Lines For All 13 Games

It will be a clash of the titans next Monday night.

Arguably the two best teams in their respective conferences, the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams, will cap off Week 11 of the 2018 NFL season with a “Monday Night Football” matchup that will come loaded with intrigue.

And in the opening betting lines, the oddsmakers like the Rams, but not by much. The hosts enter the contest as slim 2-point favorites.

Also of note is the Sunday night contest between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears. Chicago has been electric this season and sit atop the NFC North, but they are closely trailed by the Vikings. The Bears open the tilt at Soldier Field as 3-point favorites.

Here are the complete Week 11 betting lines, per OddsShark:

NFL Week 11 opening lines (@betonline_ag): GB @ SEA -2

CIN @ BAL NA

CAR @ DET +3

DAL @ ATL NA

TEN @ IND -3

TB @ NYG NA

HOU @ WAS +3

PIT @ JAX +3.5

DEN @ LAC -7

OAK @ ARI -4

PHI @ NO -7

MIN @ CHI -3

KC @ LAR -2 BYE weeks: Bills, Browns, Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, 49ers — OddsShark (@OddsShark) November 12, 2018

