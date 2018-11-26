NFL Week 13 Odds: Early Spreads, Betting Lines For All 16 Games

The New England Patriots got back on track in Week 12, but they’ll face a big test in Week 13 when the Minnesota Vikings trek to Gillette Stadium.
After rolling past the New York Jets on Sunday, New England enters the game as 5.5-point favorites in the home tilt on the NFL Week 13 opening lines.
The most lopsided matchup favors the Kansas City Chiefs, who travel to Oakland as 13-point visiting favorites against the Raiders.
Here are the complete Week 13 betting lines, per OddsShark:
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports
Powered by WordPress.com VIP