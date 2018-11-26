NFL Week 13 Odds: Early Spreads, Betting Lines For All 16 Games

The New England Patriots got back on track in Week 12, but they’ll face a big test in Week 13 when the Minnesota Vikings trek to Gillette Stadium.

After rolling past the New York Jets on Sunday, New England enters the game as 5.5-point favorites in the home tilt on the NFL Week 13 opening lines.

The most lopsided matchup favors the Kansas City Chiefs, who travel to Oakland as 13-point visiting favorites against the Raiders.

Here are the complete Week 13 betting lines, per OddsShark:

NFL Week 13 opening lines (@betonline_ag): NO @ DAL +7

IND @ JAX +2.5

ARI @ GB NA

CLE @ HOU NA

CAR @ TB +4

DEN @ CIN NA

BAL @ ATL NA

BUF @ MIA -6

CHI @ NYG +4.5

LAR @ DET +7

KC @ OAK +13

NYJ @ TEN NA

MIN @ NE -5.5

SF @ SEA -9.5

LAC @ PIT NA

WAS @ PHI -7 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) November 25, 2018

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports