NFL Week 13 Odds: Early Spreads, Betting Lines For All 16 Games

by on Sun, Nov 25, 2018 at 7:20PM

The New England Patriots got back on track in Week 12, but they’ll face a big test in Week 13 when the Minnesota Vikings trek to Gillette Stadium.

After rolling past the New York Jets on Sunday, New England enters the game as 5.5-point favorites in the home tilt on the NFL Week 13 opening lines.

The most lopsided matchup favors the Kansas City Chiefs, who travel to Oakland as 13-point visiting favorites against the Raiders.

Here are the complete Week 13 betting lines, per OddsShark:

