Nick Wright Believes Kyrie Irving Needs To Do This To Become MVP Candidate

Kyrie Irving hasn’t exactly had a scorching start to the 2018-19 NBA season.

The star point guard is averaging 17.9 points per game through the Boston Celtics’ first eight contests, but that stretch includes a seven-point performance as well as a highly uncharacteristic three-point showing.

Irving’s scoring touch is starting to come around, though, as he’s recorded 28 and 31 points in the Celtics’ last two games, respectively. While Irving’s points-per-game average certainly will rise as the season progresses, Nick Wright believes the five-time All-Star needs to do more than get buckets in order to be an MVP candidate this season.

Once Kyrie Irving evolves into a player that can score 25+ a night AND set up a teammate to do the same, he will move into the MVP candidate tier. via @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/nQAb3Ohv03 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) November 2, 2018

Irving’s primary skill is being able to put the ball in the basket, but the 26-year-old has proved to be a more-than-capable pacemaker and distributor as well. And given Boston’s depth, Irving will have no shortage of options around him on a nightly basis.

This likely will come with time, as the Celtics still are ironing out the kinks and figuring out the best way to utilize their fully loaded roaster. And as the C’s continue to get better, expect Irving to be leading the charge.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports