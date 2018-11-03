NBC Releases Pretty Bizarre Hype Video Ahead Of Patriots-Packers

In case you hadn’t heard, there will be a pretty big football game played Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

The New England Patriots will be looking to extend their win streak to six when they host the Green Bay Packers in a Week 9 clash. Many are viewing this matchup as “The Battle of the GOATS,” as both Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are in the conversation of the best quarterbacks to ever play.

NBC, which will broadcast the “Sunday Night Football” tilt, decided to play this theme up with a hype video ahead of the big game. And when we say they played it up, they really played it up.

Check this out:

We could be in for a barn burner on Sunday Night when the @Packers visit the @Patriots. #SNF pic.twitter.com/CxC0kny46d — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 3, 2018

Well, that’s … something?

A grilled cheese wouldn’t be the worst victory meal for the Patriots, but we have a feeling the Packers won’t be treating themselves to some goat soup if they claim a road win. Yuck.

Given the ups and downs we’ve seen this season, there’s certainly a chance Sunday’s matchup could be a Super Bowl LIII preview.

