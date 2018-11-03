Patriots Fill Open Spot On 53-Man Roster By Promoting Practice Squader

The New England Patriots filled the open spot on their 53-man roster Saturday by promoting a practice squad player.

The Patriots signed interior offensive lineman James Ferentz from their practice squad. The Patriots needed guard and center depth with starting right guard Shaq Mason and offensive lineman Brian Schwenke ruled out for Sunday night’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

Ferentz, 29, played 21 games with the Denver Broncos in 2015 and 2016. He went undrafted out of Iowa in 2013.

Ferentz’s father, Kirk, is Iowa’s head coach. Kirk Ferentz served as Bill Belichick’s offensive line coach with the Cleveland Browns from 1993 to 1995. James Ferentz’s brother, Brian, is Iowa’s offensive coordinator. Brian Ferentz served on the Patriots’ coaching staff from 2009 to 2011.

The Patriots are expected to start Ted Karras in Mason’s place at right guard. The Patriots also have Cole Croston, another Iowa product, as interior offensive line depth.

