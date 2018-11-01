Red Sox’s Steve Pearce Shaves Playoff Beard At Gillette Headquarters Ceremony

It’s safe to say Steve Pearce just enjoyed the best shave of his life.

The Boston Red Sox first baseman and 2018 World Series MVP visited Gillette’s corporate headquarters Thursday in Boston, where employees and other onlookers gathered to witness the ceremonial removal of his playoff beard. Pearce addressed the crowd prior to his shave, telling them Wednesday’s Red Sox World Series victory proved something he has known for many years.

“There were a lot of Boston fans (at the parade),” Pearce said, per student journalist Callie Remillard. “These are the greatest fans on the planet, and I got to witness it firsthand.”

Pearce then leaned back in the barber’s chair for the main event.

Steve Pearce shaved his postseason beard at Gillette’s World Shave Headquarters. In honor of the team’s win, @Gillette is donating $50,000 to a local Boston charity. #RedSox #WorldSeriesChampions #DamageDone pic.twitter.com/uZjKOi9nH9 — Boston 25 News (@boston25) November 1, 2018

With the help of his playoff beard, Pearce, 35, .333 in the World Series, collecting four hits, five runs, two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs. Those gaudy numbers earned him MVP honors in the Fall Classic, and places on the cover of Sports Illustrated and in the hearts of Boston sports fans everywhere.

Let’s just hope they’ll be able to recognize him on the street now that’s he’s a clean-shaven champion.

