Tom Brady Injury: Patriots QB Absent For Start Of Final Practice Of Week

FOXBORO, Mass. — There was a fairly notable absence from the start of Friday’s New England Patriots practice.

Quarterback Tom Brady was conspicuously absent from the portion of practice open to the media. Brady was limited with a knee injury Wednesday. The Patriots didn’t practice Thursday, but he was listed as limited on a hypothetical injury report. Brady injured his knee in the Patriots’ Week 10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. The injury appeared to happen when he caught a ball on a double pass from Julian Edelman.

Tight end Dwayne Allen also was absent from Friday’s practice. All other players were present and accounted for in the Patriots’ final practice of the week before they play the New York Jets on Sunday.

The Patriots also will hold a walk-through on Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images