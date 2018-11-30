Trey Flowers Absent From Start Of Final Patriots Practice Of The Week

One of the New England Patriots’ best players wasn’t spotted at the portion of Friday’s practice open to the media.

Defensive end Trey Flowers was the lone absence from the final practice session of the week. The Patriots had perfect practice attendance Thursday when tight end Dwayne Allen returned.

The Patriots will release a practice participation and injury report Friday afternoon. That’s when we’ll find out if Flowers was absent for the entire session, for what reason and his status for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Flowers missed one game this season with a concussion suffered early in the Patriots’ Week 2 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Patriots lost Week 3 against the Detroit Lions when Flowers was inactive.

The Patriots also have Deatrich Wise Jr., Adrian Clayborn, John Simon, Derek Rivers and Keionta Davis at defensive end.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images