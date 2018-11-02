Watch Alex Cora Put Finishing Touches On Red Sox Office Photo Collage

The Boston Red Sox capped an amazing season Sunday night by defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series, marking their fourth championship since 2004. After that, to steal a phrase from NESN’s Dennis Eckersley, it was time to party. And party they did.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora still had one thing left to do upon returning to Boston, though: Put the finishing touches on the photo collage he started way back at the beginning of the season.

The Red Sox won 108 games during the regular season. After each win, Cora hung a framed photo from that game in his Fenway Park office. He continued to cover the wall throughout the playoffs, and on Thursday, one day after Boston’s championship parade, the Red Sox’s official Twitter account released a video of Cora hanging the final photo: a shot of the team celebrating on the field at Dodger Stadium.

Cora said before the World Series that the plan was to auction off each photo to benefit The Jimmy Fund. Now, with Boston finishing the job in the Fall Classic, there are 119 photos total, with the last one undoubtedly being the sweetest for Cora and Co.

