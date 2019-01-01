Alex Cora’s New Year’s Eve Twitter Post Will Warm Red Sox Fans’ Hearts

It’s pretty safe to say 2018 was a good year for Alex Cora.

In his first year as Boston Red Sox manager, Cora led his team to 108 regular-season wins, capping it all off with a World Series title. There were memories and milestones at every step of the way, and it’s clear the Sox skipper remembers them fondly.

Cora took to Twitter on Monday night to say sayonara to 2018. His post was simply captioned with “Thank you 2018,” but it came with four photos. Each photo was of the entire team, one at spring training, another after winning the American League Division Series, another after winning the AL Championship Series and finally one after winning the Fall Classic.

(You can view the post here.)

Let’s hope something similar is in store for 2019.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports