Bruins Focus: Canadiens, Predators On Deck In Four-Game Week For Boston

The Boston Bruins are making the best of what they have with their injury-riddled team and will be tested this coming week with a stretch of four games.

The Bruins started their previous week by winning three straight, including big division victories against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators. Although the B’s now are losers of two consecutive games after the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres came away with wins, the team will look to rebound quickly beginning Monday.

Boston still is without Zdeno Chara (MCL), Patrice Bergeron (rib/shoulder), and Kevan Miller (throat), but slowly has been getting healthier with the return of Charlie McAvoy. Head coach Bruce Cassidy also provided a positive update on Bergeron’s injury, noting the center may be back at practice Wednesday.

The Black and Gold now face a four-game stint with games against the Montreal Canadiens and Nashville Predators.

Let’s look ahead to the four games the Bruins have on their plate this week:

Monday, Dec. 17 vs. Montreal Canadiens, 7:30 p.m. ET

Boston will kick off the week with an Original Six matchup with its division rival Montreal Canadiens.

The two teams squared off in a physical battle Nov. 24 that saw the Bruins squeak out a 3-2 win at Bell Centre. The Habs have gone 9-3 since the loss and currently hold a two-game winning streak heading into Monday’s matchup on their home ice. The team has scored 11 goals over its last two games, so the Bruins defense will need to be on point if they want to stop a barrage of goals from happening.

Meanwhile, Boston has gone 3-7 since its victory over its rival and is coming off a tough 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday, and will be looking to halt a three-game losing skid. The team’s are 1-1 against each other this season and have one more meeting during the regular season after Monday.

The game is crucial to both teams in the Atlantic Division standings, as fourth place will be awarded to the winner.

Thursday, Dec. 20 vs. Anaheim Ducks, 7 p.m. ET

The Bruins will have a challenge in facing the Anaheim Ducks, who are winners of eight of their last nine games as of Sunday, including victories against the Washington Capitals, Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets. The Ducks scored six goals three separate times during that stretch.

Boston will need to be wary of Brandon Montour, who tallied eight points for Anaheim over its last nine contests, including a four-point game against the Dallas Stars when he netted a hat trick.

The Bruins may have a slight advantage, however, come Thursday as the Ducks have two tough opponents in the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers before heading to TD Garden.

Saturday, Dec. 22 vs. Nashville Predators, 1 p.m. ET

This game has the potential for the Bruins to see their star center back in the lineup, and it couldn’t come at a better time than against the first-place Western Conference Nashville Predators.

Cassidy confirmed Sunday Patrice Bergeron possibly could rejoin the team for its bout with the Preds. If he continues to make progress starting with Wednesday’s practice, Bergeron could be on the ice against Nashville after missing significant time with a rib/sternoclavicular injury.

Nashville beat Boston on Nov. 3 and have been on a tear as of late, scoring 30 goals over its last 11 games. The Bruins also will need to figure out how to beat netminder Pekka Rinne, who shutout the B’s the last time these two teams clashed.

Sunday, Dec. 23 vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 5 p.m. ET

Boston wraps up the week against the Hurricanes, who they beat to close out the month of October.

The Canes have been in a bit of a slump recently, losing five of their previous seven games, but ended the week on a high note with a victory against the Arizona Coyotes. Carolina faces the Detroit Red Wings and Penguins before welcoming Boston to PNC Arena.

The B’s will need to have an answer for Carolina’s Sebastian Aho, who has 35 points in 33 games this season, including an assist against Boston on Oct. 30. He has a six-game point streak after his team’s victory over Arizona on Sunday.

For what it’s worth, the Hurricanes will be donning their Hartford Whalers third jersey for the first time this season come Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images