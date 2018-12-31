Celtics Vs. Spurs Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Boston Celtics are hoping to kick off their New Year’s Eve celebrations with a win.

After an impressive comeback victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, the C’s now will be tasked with a Lone Star State tilt against the San Antonio Spurs.

This is the first meeting between the two teams this season. At 20-17, the Spurs sit in eighth in the Western Conference, while the 21-14 Celtics own the fifth spot in the East.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Spurs online:

When: Monday, Dec. 31, at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images