Dave Dombrowski Sheds Light On Approach To Red Sox’s Catching Situation

They say three’s a crowd, and the Red Sox may seem to agree.

Boston carried three catchers on its roster for the 2018 season, playoffs included, en route to winning the World Series. And while president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski didn’t provide a tone of insight on what the team plans to do for 2019, he did some light Tuesday during the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings in Las Vegas.

Dave Dombrowski says Red Sox ideally sort out their catching trio before spring training — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) December 11, 2018

This could mean a number of things: the Sox still could carry Sandy Leon, Christian Vazquez and Blake Swihart on the roster. Swihart saw time all over the field in 2018, including at third and first base. Boston also could trade away one of the three.

There’s no telling what will happen between now and then, but after manager Alex Cora already said he was going to make a lineup change, fans should be prepared for anything.

