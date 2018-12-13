Fantasy Football Week 15: Starts, Sits For Chargers Vs. Chiefs ‘Thursday Night Football’

Outside of Derrick Henry’s gargantuan performance, the Week 14 edition of “Thursday Night Football” was a fantasy dud.
Week 15, however, should be a different story altogether.
The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Las Angeles Chargers in a game between two absurdly talented teams vying for the AFC’s No. 1 seed. There are stars at nearly every position in this matchup, which comes at a great time for those lucky enough to still be alive in their fantasy playoffs.
Of course, not every player deserves a spot in your lineup, and there are always positional matchups and injuries to consider. With that said, here’s who you should start and sit in Chargers vs. Chiefs:
STARTS
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs
There are plenty of no-brainers in this game, and Mahomes certainly qualifies. Fantasy’s top quarterback needs to be started in this potential shootout.
Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers
If Rivers isn’t the top QB play this week, then he’s easily in the top five. With the Chargers top two running backs expected to sit out, Rivers could throw the ball a ton in this game.
Spencer Ware, RB, Chiefs
Ware has looked strong since taking over lead-back duties, racking up 47 rushing yards and a touchdown in Week 13 and 129 all-purpose yards in Week 14. He’s not as explosive as Kareem Hunt, but Ware still is a solid RB2 play.
Justin Jackson, RB, Chargers
Austin Ekeler already has been ruled and Melvin Gordon looks like a longshot. That should leave Jackson with plenty of work, making him a decent FLEX/RB3 play.
Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs
Hill (wrist/foot) reportedly will suit up Thursday night. Despite being somewhat hobbled, fantasy’s top wideout needs to be started in all formats.
Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers
After a relatively slow start to the season, Allen has resurfaced as one of the most reliable, explosive receivers in fantasy. Rivers’ favorite target should have a huge game.
Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs
Don’t get cute here. You’re starting the best (receiving) tight end in the game.
Mike Williams, WR, Chargers
Williams hasn’t topped 80 yards since Week 3, and really hovers around 40-50 yards most weeks. Still, he has seven touchdowns, and we expect him to post WR3 production in a game that should feature loads of offense.
SIT
Both defenses
You could talk us into the Chargers, simply because of the sack potential and Mahomes’ occasional carelessness with the ball. Ultimately, however, we simply can’t recommend starting either of these units this week.
Melvin Gordon, RB, Chargers
The star back is listed as questionable with an MCL injury, but multiple reports indicate he’s unlikely to play.
Austin Ekeler, RB, Chargers
Gordon’s electric backup will sit out with a concussion and neck injury.
