MLB Rumors: Red Sox ‘Are Heavy On’ This Late-Innings Relief Pitcher

The Boston Red Sox reportedly are all-in on David Robertson.

Rumors of Robertson, a longtime staple of the New York Yankees’ bullpen, being tied to the Red Sox have been prevalent during this week’s Major League Baseball Winter Meetings. And a report Tuesday from the New York Post’s George A. King III threw even more gas on the fire.

“With Craig Kimbrel and Joe Kelly free agents, the Red Sox have serious interest in David Robertson changing uniforms in baseball’s fiercest rivalry,” King wrote. “ ‘They are heavy on him,’’ a person with knowledge of the World Series champs’ plans said of Robertson.”

Robertson is coming off another fine season out of the bullpen, as he went 8-3 with a 3.23 ERA in 69 appearances for New York. The Rhode Island native, who has expressed a desire to stay close to home, has posted a 2.88 ERA over 11 seasons, nine of which have come with the Yankees.

The Red Sox appear to be prioritizing bullpen help during the offseason. In addition to the Robertson rumors, Boston reportedly is in on high-profile relievers Adam Ottavino and Zach Britton.

As for who could potentially replace Kimbrel as the team’s closer, Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski offered some clues Monday afternoon.

