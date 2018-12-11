Zdeno Chara Shows Some Muscle In Instagram Post, Nearing Return To Ice

It’s likely that no one takes the phrase “come back stronger than ever” more seriously than Zdeno Chara.

The Boston Bruins defenseman has been sidelined since Nov. 14 after injurin the MCL in his left knee against the Colorado Avalanche, but that hasn’t stopped him from displaying his brute strength on Instagram.

The 41-year old posted a slow-motion workout video Monday that shows him doing a resistance band workout that simulates the motion of his slap shot and shows off his biceps. The clip should have forwards around the league fearing the return of the Bruins’ blue-liner.

“It’s been hard not to play and help the boys in games (these) past three weeks,” Chara wrote in his post. “But with great work and help from our entire Bruins medical and rehabilitation staff, we are making progress every day. Eager to be back at full strength and playing. Proud of my teammates. ‘LETS GO BRUINS!’ ”

We’ve seen videos like this before from the 6-foot-9, 250-pound defenseman. The only thing better than his Instagram game might be his workout regimen.

The Bruins have missed Chara as the team has juggled multiple injuries on the blue line over the last two months. Without their captain, the Bruins are 6-4-2.

It appears a return to action might not be far off, however. The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter reported that Chara was back on skates Tuesday.

Chara and Bergeron back on skates. Not yet with the team. — Matt Porter (@mattyports) December 11, 2018

Chara has appeared in 18 games this season and was averaging 21:30 in time on ice at the time of his injury. He has three goals and one assist.

