MLB Rumors: Red Sox ‘Zero In’ On Nathan Eovaldi; Deal Likely?

We’ll be honest: There’s not a whole lot to this Nathan Eovaldi update, but if you’re a Boston Red Sox fan, it’s good news nonetheless.

That’s because this is a positive update, as The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Wednesday night, citing sources, that the Red Sox are “zeroing in” on free agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. Rosenthal clarified that while a deal wasn’t yet done, an agreement is becoming “increasingly likely.” Talks between the Red Sox and Eovaldi were said to be getting serious earlier Wednesday, according to other reports.

The Red Sox acquired the right-handed pitcher from the Tampa Bay Rays a week before the 2018 trade deadline. Eovaldi looked good in his 12 regular-season appearances with Boston, allowing 20 earned runs in 54 innings.

Eovaldi, of course, worked his way into Red Sox postseason lore once the playoffs rolled around. Eovaldi appeared in six of the Red Sox’s 14 playoff games, tossing 22 1/3 innings. He made two starts, winning both, and he also pitched admirably out of the bullpen, including a heroic effort in Boston’s 18-inning Game 3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images