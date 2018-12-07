NFL Odds: Patriots Favored By Over One Touchdown On Road Vs. Dolphins

The New England Patriots can clinch their 10th straight AFC East division title with a win Sunday when they visit the Miami Dolphins as 7.5 favorites on the NFL Week 14 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

New England improved its straight-up record to 9-3 with last week’s decisive 24-10 win over Minnesota, and with just four games remaining on the regular-season schedule, the team takes a three-game AFC East lead over second-place Miami into Sunday afternoon’s Patriots vs. Dolphins betting matchup at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Patriots’ victory over the Vikings as 6-point chalk extended their current SU win streak to three games and leaves them unbeaten in six home dates this season. However, New England has battled inconsistency on the road, going 4-4 SU and against the spread in its past eight, while posting consecutive outright wins on just one occasion during that stretch.

New England’s run of mediocrity on the road began last December with a 27-20 loss in Miami as heavy 10.5-point chalk, a contest that also marked the Patriots’ fourth outright loss in five visits to South Florida, and third in four as road betting favorites.

But the Patriots looked like a team that had put their road woes behind them in their 27-13 defeat of the New York Jets as 13-point favorites Thanksgiving weekend, which also improved them to 13-1 SU in their last 14 games against AFC East rivals according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

With a playoff berth clearly in sight, the Patriots have maintained their position among the favorites on the Super Bowl odds as a +550 wager, and are deadlocked with the Kansas City Chiefs as +225 co-favorites to claim a fourth straight AFC conference title.

However, the Patriots can ill afford to look past the Dolphins, who have played stingy football during a two-game SU win streak, capped by last weekend’s 21-17 win over the Buffalo Bills while favored by 3.5 points.

Last weekend’s win built on Miami’s 13-6 victory over the Jets as 3-point home chalk in Week 9, and continued a reliable nine-game stretch on home turf during which they limited opponents to just 19.33 points per game while racking up 7-2 SU record.

However, consistency has eluded the Dolphins since they opened the campaign on a 3-0 SU run. Miami has stumbled to a 3-6 SU record in nine games since, but has managed to cover in three of its past four contests.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images