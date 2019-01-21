‘Baddest Motherbleeper’ Tom Brady Featured In Great New York Post Headline

Even the New York Post was drinking the Tom Brady Kool-Aid on Monday.

In the week leading up to the AFC Championship Game, Brady reportedly referred to himself as “the baddest motherf—er on the planet.” And the New England Patriots quarterback proved as much Sunday night when he led his team to a thrilling overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The stirring performance led to this great headline from the Post:

Even New York has conceded pic.twitter.com/eIbry385ku — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) January 21, 2019

That’s one way to put it.

Some people, such as FS1 talking head Rob Parker, stubbornly refuse to admit to Brady’s greatness. Others, like Shannon Sharpe, finally are coming around after years of denial.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images