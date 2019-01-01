Bruins Wrap: Sean Kuraly’s Late Goal Lifts Boston In 2019 Winter Classic

In the picturesque setting of Notre Dame Stadium, the Boston Bruins erased two deficits to come away with a 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2019 Winter Classic.

Sean Kuraly broke the tie 11:20 into the third period with his second consecutive game-winning goal, just days after lifting the Bruins over the Buffalo Sabres in overtime on Saturday.

David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron also scored for the Bruins, while Brendan Perlini and Dominik Kahun lit the lamp for the Blackhawks.

Tuukka Rask finished with 36 saves, while Chicago netminder Cam Ward came away with 32 stops.

The Bruins climbed to 22-14-4 with the win, while the Blackhawks fell to 15-21-6. The Bruins now are 2-1-0 in Winter Classics.

Here’s how it all went down:

EVEN THROUGH ONE

The Blackhawks struck first, with Perlini lighting the lamp at 8:30 in the first period.

David Kampf picked David Krejci’s pocket behind the Bruins’ goal and found Perlini alone in the slot with a nice pass that got by Torey Krug. Perlini snuck the shot under the right arm of Rask.

The first NHL goal of 2019 goes to the @NHLBlackhawks! Presented by @HockeyvilleUSA. pic.twitter.com/1YTvgDRsNg — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) January 1, 2019

The Bruins didn’t wait too long before getting an equalizer. Following an Artem Anisimov tripping penalty, David Pastrnak netted his 24th goal of the season on the power play at 12:38.

Bergeron stole the puck from Marcus Kruger along the half boards and fed the puck in front of the net, where Pastrnak collected it and outwitted Ward, slamming the puck home through the five hole — and then capped it with a pretty bizarre celebration.

The Blackhawks nearly retook the lead just before the end of the period, with Patrick Kane sneaking past Krug for a breakaway with under 10 seconds remaining, but Rask stoned him with a pad save.

STILL KNOTTED UP

The game remained even through the first half of the second period, but the Blackhawks jumped back out in front at 11:24.

Kahun went unmanned into the slot and was able to deflect a point shot from Erik Gustafsson through the legs of Rask.

The @NHLBlackhawks take the lead back! Dominik Kahun with the tip to get this massive crowd on its feet.#WinterClassic pic.twitter.com/oY1TdKcHrV — NHL (@NHL) January 1, 2019

At 17:57, Gustafsson was whistled for a trip on Joakim Nordstrom, and the Bruins’ power play unit stayed perfect on the afternoon, with Bergeron finding the twine a minute into the penalty.

Bergeron pounced on a loose puck, tucking home a backhand shot after Pastrnak’s centering pass deflected off Brent Seabrook and into the slot.

We're tied again! Bergeron gets it done, as he does. The @Bridgestone NHL #WinterClassic is tied 2-2 through two periods. pic.twitter.com/cPWrF1Ytc2 — NHL (@NHL) January 1, 2019

CLUTCH LIKE KURALY

The power play was unable to put the Bruins up early in the third period despite three opportunities, including a minute-long 5-on-3 after Anisimov and Kane were whistled for minor penalties.

It was the fourth line that came through in even strength, with Kuraly giving the Bruins a 3-2 lead with 9:40 left in regulation.

Matt Grzelcyk’s point shot bounced off Chris Wagner in front of the net and Kuraly won the race to the loose puck, driving home the chance past an out of position Ward with a backhand swat for his fourth goal of the season.

Brad Marchand iced the game with an empty-net goal with 33 seconds left to make it 4-2.

UP NEXT

The Bruins will take on the Calgary Flames on Thursday. Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET.

The Bruins Wrap is presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images